DONE DEAL: Ndiaye 'so pleased to be an Everton player'

Everton have completed the signing of Olympique Marseille striker Iliman Ndiaye.

The former Sheffield United star has moved to Everton for an undisclosed fee, signing a contract to 2029.

Advertisement Advertisement

“I am so pleased to be an Everton player,” he told evertontv. “The main reasons I wanted to join were how big the club is, its history and the part I can play in helping the team in the forward direction it is going in. I’m so excited and can’t wait to get going.

“Kevin (Thelwell, sporting director) and the manager (Sean Dyche) both spoke to me and made me feel wanted. My Senegal teammate Idrissa (Gueye) also played a part and spoke highly of the Club and a lot of good things.

“As a player, I like to dribble, show skills and get the fans out their seats. I want to score goals and get assists but I also like to work hard. I love running, chasing the ball, getting the team high up the pitch. As a striker, you're the first defender. I love doing that bit.

“I'm so excited. I want to come in and carry on from the team’s progress last season. I feel like I’ll be ready to help and I just want to give it my all to get this club higher up the table.”

Everton manager Sean Dyche said: “Iliman adds versatility to our attacking options and strengthens our forward line as we look to build on the progress we made as a team last season in terms of chances created.

“He is still young but has experience at European and international level and we feel he will be a really positive addition to our squad.”

Thelwell added: “Iliman is a player we have admired for a long time and we are delighted to bring a much sought-after player of his quality to Everton.

“We think he will excite Evertonians and give our attack a different dimension. He has performed in Europe with a big club like Marseille and, at 24, we are confident he can be an excellent player for us for many years to come.”