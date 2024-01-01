Di Meco: Marseille landing De Zerbi is a small miracle!

Former Olympique Marseille star Eric di Meco has welcomed new coach Roberto de Zerbi.

De Zerbi, formerly of Brighton, has taken charge of Marseille - and Di Meco is celebrating.

He told RMC Sport: "It is a small miracle that’a trainer like that can show interest and be ready to make efforts.

"Because for him it is an effort.

"I think he could have played the Champions League elsewhere, maybe not a big club, I do not know his possibilities, but he was solicited and he made a strong choice."