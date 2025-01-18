Marmoush left out of Eintracht Frankfurt win as Man City offer accepted

Omar Marmoush appeared to say farewell to Eintracht Frankfurt fans and teammates after last night's win against Borussia Dortmund.

With an offer on the table from Manchester City, Eintracht Frankfurt agreed to their request that the Egypt striker not be considered for selection last night.

Advertisement Advertisement

Instead, Marmoush took in the game from the stands before taking the pitch at the final whistle. His teammates appeared to congratulate Marmoush for his move before the player was seen raising his arms to the fans and tapping his chest.

Earlier in the day, the club said: "Eintracht Frankfurt are currently in talks with another club regarding the transfer of Omar Marmoush. As a result, he is not included in the squad today."

City are understood to have had an €80m offer for Marmoush accepted by Eintracht Frankfurt this week.