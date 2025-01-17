Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...

Eintracht Frankfurt have been asked not to play Omar Marmoush this week.

The German giants were hoping to use the striker one more time against Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement Advertisement

However, as a transfer to Manchester City nears a conclusion, The Mirror is detailing a City request.

They have asked that Marmoush be left out of the squad, as the deal will be done early next week.

They do not want any injury to occur, as it may cause him to miss game time for his new club.

Their manager Dino Toppmöller has said that he plans on Omar Marmoush.

“Omar (Marmoush) will play tomorrow, under normal circumstances,” Toppmöller told reporters.

"He’s in my plans."