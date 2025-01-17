Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd to contact Sporting CP in attempt to sign Gyokeres
Man Utd boss Amorim explains holding back Garnacho: He has talent, but...
Amorim wants to keep young Man Utd star and rejects idea of a loan
Man Utd raise Garnacho's price after rejecting major Napoli bid

Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...

Ansser Sadiq
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...
Man City request Eintracht Frankfurt leave Marmoush out of BVB clash, but...Action Plus
Eintracht Frankfurt have been asked not to play Omar Marmoush this week.

The German giants were hoping to use the striker one more time against Borussia Dortmund.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, as a transfer to Manchester City nears a conclusion, The Mirror is detailing a City request.

They have asked that Marmoush be left out of the squad, as the deal will be done early next week.

They do not want any injury to occur, as it may cause him to miss game time for his new club.

Their manager Dino Toppmöller has said that he plans on  Omar Marmoush.

“Omar (Marmoush) will play tomorrow, under normal circumstances,” Toppmöller told reporters. 

"He’s in my plans."

Mentions
Premier LeagueMarmoush OmarEintracht FrankfurtManchester CityBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City agree Marmoush fee with Eintracht Frankfurt
Man City ready to go higher for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush this week
Marmoush verbally agrees to join Man City with fee yet to be agreed