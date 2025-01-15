Man City ready to go higher for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Marmoush this week

Tribal Football
Manchester City are willing to go higher for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting a first bid from City has been lodged for the Egypt international.

The offer has fallen short of Eintracht Frankfurt's valuation, but talks are continuing today.

There is a confidence of an agreement being struck between the two clubs by the weekend.

Last Saturday, Markus Krosche, Eintracht Frankfurt's sports director, told the Frankfurter Rundschau: "A club has expressed interest in Omar. So far, nothing else has happened. We will continue to talk about it.

"You can't take every rumour at face value. There are many rumors and reports, but not everything that is said and written is true."

