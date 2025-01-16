Man City agree Marmoush fee with Eintracht Frankfurt

Manchester City have agreed terms over a fee for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

BBC Sport says City and Eintracht Frankfurt have verbally agreed a fee for the Egypt international.

The development could see Marmoush in Manchester over the weekend for a medical and to sign forms.

Marmoush has hit 15 goals in the Bundesliga this season.

Meanwhile, City have agreed a €40m fee with Lens for defender Abdukodir Khusanov, though confirmation is yet to come through.