Marinakis lays out hopes for Edu at Forest

Nottingham Forest chief Evangelos Marinakis remains coy over an appointment of former Arsenal technical director Edu.

Edu's move to Forest is still yet to be confirmed.

"Edu was a very good player and also a very good sporting and technical director," Marinakis told Sky Sports. "I have a lot of respect for him.

"The results we saw over the years at Arsenal were very good and he has done an excellent job at Arsenal.

"What I can say is that I would like to cooperate with him on a much bigger project, a global project. I'm optimistic that in case all this goes ahead, it will be another successful venture for both of us.

"I'm very optimistic about it, but we need to see how this will be developed and will be finalised, if and when time allows."