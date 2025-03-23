Nottingham Forest preparing bid for Wolves striker Cunha

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Nottingham Forest are preparing a bid for Wolves striker Matheus Cunha.

TalkSPORT says Forest are preparing a summer move for the Brazil international.

Forest aim to buy for next season's Champions League campaign, with Cunha high on their shopping list.

The striker signed a new deal earlier this year, which carries a claimed £62m buyout clause.

And Forest would be prepared to meet the option, given the Champions League cash to flow to the club next season. 

