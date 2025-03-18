Xavi admits preparing for coaching return; studying Premier League managers

Former Barcelona coach Xavi says he feels ready to return to management.

After his dismissal by Barca at the end of last season, Xavi has declared he's now preparing for a return.

"Until June I need peace of mind. Starting in June, we will see what the club market," said Xavi.

On his time away from the game, he also told L'Equipe: "Live, enjoy life. I have the feeling that I have not had free time and I am enjoying it traveling with the children and my wife.

"Enjoying day to day, being a father. Enjoy a soccer game without having the need or tension of the result. I'm happy, I'm happy."

Xavi also said: "I see all the teams. Even if I'm more in tune with Guardiola, Klopp, Arne Slot. But they are different. What does Tottenham do? What does Newcastle do? What is the Nottingham Forest above doing now? What does Nuno Espírito Santo do?

"Well, I'm going to look. Or what De Zerbi does in a ball outing. Luis Enrique, who is doing something different last year. And not only more important leagues, but also that of Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Portugal. Obviously the Champions League. I like to see, I am up to date. I have fun. Bayern itself, with Kompany doing a good job, Xabi Alonso, Arteta at Arsenal. I'm up to date."