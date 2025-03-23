Forest winger Elanga: Leaving Man Utd was right call

Anthony Elanga insists he's happy at Nottingham Forest.

The Sweden winger is attracting bigger club interest thanks to his form this season.

Advertisement Advertisement

"If I have a good season there will always be teams that want to talk, but right now I'm in Nottingham and I'm happy there," Elanga told Fotbollskanalen.

Nottingham is going pretty well. We're doing pretty well. Hopefully we'll finish as high as possible.

"We can do even better. I know all the players in the squad and I know we can all be even better, but we've done fantastically well so far.

"We have nine important games left. Many people are talking about Europe (Champions League place) and that is a possibility but we have to win our games. We have done well so far but the season is long. We have to keep winning. I always want more."

On former club Manchester United, Elanga also said: "United are one of the best teams in the world. I still love the club. I watch their games and they have a special place in my heart. When I see them not doing very well, it hurts a little.

"I think I made a good decision. I'm happy about it."