Maresca: These Chelsea players deserve to play in the Champions League

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca says his young stars deserve to play in the Champions League next season.

Chelsea sit in fifth place, which is good enough for Champions League qualification this season, ahead of tonight's clash with Manchester United.

Maresca insists Cole Palmer and his teammates deserve to be in the elite competition.

He said on Thursday: “I don’t think Cole is the only one in terms of players who deserves (the Champions League).

"I think Moises (Caicedo) also is a player that deserves the Champions League. Enzo Fernandez deserves the Champions League.

"Levi Colwell the deserves Champions League and this is the reason why we have been there and we are going to try to finish there because we have many players that in terms of status, they deserve to play in the Champions League.

“Do the players have it in them to step up? Yeah, I have this feeling. I think that tactics are important. But it’s also important that players take responsibility and also to show desire to bring this club to where this club has to be.”

 

