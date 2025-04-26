Maresca delighted for Sanchez, Jackson as Chelsea defeat Everton

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca was left pleased after their 1-0 win against Everton in today's early kickoff.

Chelsea won 1-0 thanks to Nicolas Jackson's goal as they returned to the top four with the three points.

Maresca, suspended for the game, took in the win from the director's box and conceded: "Disaster, to be honest. I prefer to be on the bench. You want to say something but nobody can hear. But we won the game and we are happy. I was in contact with the bench. Next to me, there was a member of the staff who could spread the message to the ones on the bench.

"First-half, we controlled the game. We dominated and didn't concede chances. The good thing is we were strong and nasty enough when we needed to be like that."

Maresca also had a word for the home support: "We are going to be better and better because the players will understand better and better how to play different games. For sure, this is the reason why the fans have to trust us because this team is going to be better and better. It is a journey and they are going to learn things."

The Italian was delighted for Jackson, who struck a first goal from outside the box for the Blues.

Maresca continued: "We said many times, we don't have doubts for Nico and Cole (Palmer), Robert (Sanchez). It's the one where you need to support them more. Nico found a goal today. Cole's performance today was very good. It's a matter of time."

Chelsea teammates delighted for Sanchez

On goalkeeper Robert Sanchez's performance and clean sheet, Maresca admits he was delighted.

He said, "You can see the teammates how they celebrate with him, also at the end of the game. They know for Robert it has not been a good moment so they support and helped him.

"Robert has already had many good moments this season. Against Tottenham at home, he made a good save on 90 minutes. As a human being, you always remember the bad things and not the good things. He has had some very good moments with us."

On the overall character shown for the 1-0 win, Maresca was pleased with how the players remained focused as Everton threw everything at them in the second-half.

He concluded: "Very pleased with the mentality. The second-half at Fulham was fantastic and we started today's game in the same way. At this stage of the season, the result is the main thing. We won the game today but for most parts of the game, it was our team on and off the ball."