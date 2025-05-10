Chelsea boss Maresca admits midfield battle will decide Newcastle showdown

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits the midfield battle against Newcastle United could decided Sunday's clash.

Level on points, fourth place Newcastle will host fifth place Chelsea in a real Champions League six-pointer.

On Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali, Maresca said on Friday: "Sandro probably this season has been top for Newcastle. For him, he's doing very well. He's a fantastic player. I know him since he was in Brescia and then moved to Milan and then now here in England.

"He's a fantastic player, he's doing well but they have many, many good players. They are different players.

"We're going to try to prepare the game in the best way, in the way that we think we can win the game and hopefully at the end we can be happy with the result."

"It's a huge game"

On Chelsea's midfield combination of Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Maresca also stated: "I think after Liverpool game some of you asked me and said to me that we repeat the first 11 after six months.

"I mean, Everton and Liverpool. we play with same 11 after six months. It's important when you can continue with same players because it's very important. Now we have Romeo back that is fit, Moi is doing well, Enzo is doing well, Cole (Palmer) is doing well.

"And they also have Bruno Guimaraes, Tonali, Murphy and Joelinton that now is injured. They have different kind of players that they are good players and I expect for sure a huge game."