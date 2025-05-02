Maresca on Liverpool's guard of honour: They won the Premier League, so they deserve it

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken to the press ahead of a quick turnaround where his side face Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues were victorious in their Conference League semi-final first leg with Djurgarden in Sweden and will now look to rotate their side in what is a quick shift back to the Premier League. Maresca will face recently crowned champions Liverpool who may slacken off now their success has been confirmed.

Liverpool deserve a guard of honour

The Italian head coach first opened up on giving Liverpool a guard of honour and what has changed since their last game which the Reds won 2-1.

"Yes. It's tradition. We have to do that, and we are going to do that. They won the Premier League, so. they deserve it.

"The difference is they have been consistent compared to us. For part of the season we were very good, and then we lost some games. This has probably been the main reason why.

"And also in terms of experienced players that know how to win games and these kinds of things, I think they have something more compared to us."

Will Chelsea learn from the guard of honour?

Maresca was also awkwardly asked if the guard of honour will give Chelsea players a feeling of what it’s like to win the Premier League.

"I don't think we need that to understand how good it is to win the Premier League. I think we know that it's something very nice. But for sure, when you are there (giving Liverpool a guard of honour), probably in their mind, our players are thinking 'I would like one day to be there'."

Do Chelsea need more leaders in their squad?

He then moved on to squad investment and was asked whether his side need more experienced leaders such as Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool.

"For sure, if you want to close the gap with these kind of clubs then, for sure, you have to do things.

"Our team next season will be better also in terms of experience because this season has been one more year together.

"There are ones who are growing, like Levi (Colwill) for instance. He is growing a lot in terms of leadership. For sure, next year he will be better and better.

"Hopefully the ones that we have, they can grow and help us in terms of experience."

A fitness update on Nkunku and Sanchez

Finally, he gave injury updates on Christopher Nkunku and goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as he waits for more information on the pair.

"The medical staff are going to tell me something more today.

"It's exactly the same with Robert. He is working already on the pitch, so I think probably compared to Christo it's a better situation, but we'll see today."