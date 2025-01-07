Maresca targets Palace's Guehi in attempt to solves defensive crisis

Former Chelsea center-half Marc Guehi remains on the club's radar this winter.

The Blues are keen to sign a new defender due to concerns about Wesley Fofana’s fitness.

Manager Enzo Maresca intimated that Fofana may be out for the rest of the season.

Per football.london, Sporting CP duo Goncalo Inacio and Ousmane Diomande are serious targets.

Chelsea are also assessing other options, including bringing back Trevoh Chalobah from Crystal Palace.

However, another option would be to put in a bid for Palace defender Guehi, who is also wanted by Newcastle.