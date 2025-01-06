Chelsea defender Fofana rejects Maresca claim: Not true!

Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has refuted suggestions that he is out for the season.

The French center half has been derailed by knee problems since he joined the club in the summer of 2022.

He missed time in his first season, while he had an ACL rupture in July 2023 as well.

"Unfortunately he could be out for the season," manager Enzo Maresca said of Fofana, who did start 12 of the first 13 league games this term.

"We don't know exactly but he could be out for part of the season. Every time you ask me about Wes, I said many times I am in love with Wes."

"It was the first update and the first information we had but having a test, we realised it was worst than what we thought at the beginning. It is hamstring and unfortunately, we are going to lose him for a while.”

Bizarrely, Fofana has taken to Instagram to refute his manager’s words, stating: "It’s not true!" the 24-year-old wrote in an apparent message to a fan account.

"I’m not out for the rest of the season, I don’t know why he (Maresca) said that. I will be back in 4-6 weeks."