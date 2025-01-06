Chelsea make contact with agents of Palace captain Guehi

Chelsea are weighing up re-signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Defensive injury concerns are forcing Chelsea into the January market.

Advertisement Advertisement

And BBC Sport says former Blues defender Guehi is emerging as a top target this month.

Eagles captain Guehi is ready to leave Palace and contact has been received by his agents from Chelsea.

He made two appearances for the Blues before leaving for Palace in 2021. Guehi's deal now has less than 18 months to run.