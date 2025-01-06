Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa

Chelsea make contact with agents of Palace captain Guehi

Paul Vegas
Chelsea make contact with agents of Palace captain Guehi
Chelsea make contact with agents of Palace captain GuehiAction Plus
Chelsea are weighing up re-signing Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace.

Defensive injury concerns are forcing Chelsea into the January market.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And BBC Sport says former Blues defender Guehi is emerging as a top target this month.

Eagles captain Guehi is ready to leave Palace and contact has been received by his agents from Chelsea.

He made two appearances for the Blues before leaving for Palace in 2021. Guehi's deal now has less than 18 months to run.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuehi MarcChelseaCrystal PalaceFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea could recall defender to solve injury crisis
Man City boss Guardiola working from 5-man January shopping list
Palace captain Guehi welcomes Liverpool interest