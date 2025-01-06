Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Man Utd score late to claim point in four-goal thriller with Liverpool
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa

Chelsea could recall defender to solve injury crisis

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea could recall defender on loan to solve injury crisis that's only growing worse
Chelsea could recall defender on loan to solve injury crisis that's only growing worseAction Plus
Chelsea may be ready to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace.

The center half has been quietly enjoying a solid season with the London club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, The Athletic reveals that an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge may force their hand.

If they are not able to sign a new defender, they may turn to Chalobah instead.

Wesley Fofana could be out for the rest of the season, while Benoit Badiashile is also injured.

Coach Maresca did indicate he wanted to sign a new defender, but doing any deal for a top player in January is difficult.

Mentions
Chalobah TrevohFofana WesleyBadiashile BenoitChelseaCrystal PalacePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea youngster Acheampong proud of full Prem debut
Chelsea defender Fofana rejects Maresca claim: Not true!
Chelsea boss Maresca admits new signing needed