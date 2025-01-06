Chelsea could recall defender on loan to solve injury crisis that's only growing worse

Chelsea may be ready to recall Trevoh Chalobah from his loan at Crystal Palace.

The center half has been quietly enjoying a solid season with the London club.

However, The Athletic reveals that an injury crisis at Stamford Bridge may force their hand.

If they are not able to sign a new defender, they may turn to Chalobah instead.

Wesley Fofana could be out for the rest of the season, while Benoit Badiashile is also injured.

Coach Maresca did indicate he wanted to sign a new defender, but doing any deal for a top player in January is difficult.