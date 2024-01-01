Maresca says Mudryk must "give everything" to get back into the Chelsea side

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has talked about the situation surrounding Mykhailo Mudryk.

The Italian was asked about the Ukraine winger not being a starter despite his huge price tag.

He stated to reporters: "I think Misha started against Wolves in the Premier League. We already gave him some games. He was on the bench the other day.

"They all want to play from the start but that is not possible. I think Misha did very well against Barrow. When you come on, like he did the other day, it is never easy but I think he did okay. Hopefully he can do a good game tomorrow.

"It's not just about Misha. We can say exactly the same about Christopher Nkunku. We signed him like a big player. In this moment he is not playing in the Premier League but in football, things change quick. So for Misha, for Christo, for all the players not starting in the Premier League, that does not mean they are not going to start the next game or in two games.

"Right now, this is just the situation. It doesn't mean it will be like this for all season. The only thing we ask them, the moment we give them a chance - five minutes, 10 minutes, half an hour, they give everything."

On confidence being an issue, he added: "I don't think with Misha it is a lack of confidence. It's Misha. He needs to improve some things like the rest but we are happy with the way he is working."