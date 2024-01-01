Chelsea defender Colwill talks Maresca, Palmer "magic" after victory over Brighton

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is convinced the team is coming together under manager Enzo Maresca.

Colwill was speaking after the 4-2 win against Brighton, which saw Cole Palmer score all four goals.

Advertisement Advertisement

"It was a really good result and a really strong team performance," Colwill told the club's website. "I think last season, this game would have been a lot different.

"I wouldn’t say we were completely at our best, we know we can still improve, but we got a big three points and hopefully we can maintain this momentum and keep building in the right direction under the gaffer.

"At times it really clicked for us and when we do play our best football, we look very dangerous. We’ve also got that extra spark in us to win games through sheer talent, which showed with how Cole performed.

"Cole’s an amazing player. The best players in football have that bit of magic to pull you out of sticky situations.

"He did that against Brighton, he helped us turn the game around with four big goals. He helps us so much and he certainly did in this game to help us get the three points.

"Cole is a massive player for us. Look at him against Brighton - he scores out of nothing and he turns half chances into goals. He’s a really special player and we all know that he can go on a level yet, which is the scary thing."

On Maresca, Colwill also said: "I’m really happy with my form so far this season and I put a lot of that down to the gaffer.

"He’s given me a lot of confidence and he’s put a lot of trust in me to play my football. He wants me to start attacks from the back and having that trust makes me feel a big part of how we want to play.

"I want to thank him for giving the opportunities to play and for allowing me to play my football in the way I feel I’m good at. He’s always pushing me and I’m really enjoy working under him."