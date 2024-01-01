Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Madrid ace Vini Jr snaps at Koke: I've won two, you're bad - that's why I play here
Sir Alex wants Man Utd to go Italian for next manager
Arsenal boss Arteta: That's why we signed Calafiori
Sneijder confused over potential Ten Hag Man Utd departure

Maresca says Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen must fight for place

Maresca says Chelsea goalkeepers are fighting for their place in the first team
Maresca says Chelsea goalkeepers are fighting for their place in the first teamTribal Football
Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca admitted that his goalkeepers are vying for the starting spot. 

The Blues have Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez, who may rotate for the no.1 shirt. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

Asked about Jorgensen coming in to play in the Conference League, Maresca stated: 

"Filip has to do well because we need him doing well, not because he has to put pressure on Robert.  

“Also, because I said after the game, usually we like to see the end part of the thing and that was a Robert mistake but the mistake started with Malo (Gusto) because we conceded a chance and then we conceded a goal. 

"It is not Robert's or Malo's problem. We will make some mistakes. I don't think Filip needs to put pressure on Robert. We need him to play a good game because the team needs that." 

Mentions
Conference LeagueJorgensen FilipSanchez RobertChelseaPremier League
Related Articles
Maresca says Conference League is perfect for Chelsea rotation
Leicester hero Piper: Chelsea boss Maresca knows Hermansen better than Sanchez
Chelsea defender Colwill talks Maresca, Palmer "magic" after victory over Brighton