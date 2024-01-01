Maresca says Chelsea goalkeeper Jorgensen must fight for place

Maresca says Chelsea goalkeepers are fighting for their place in the first team

Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca admitted that his goalkeepers are vying for the starting spot.

The Blues have Filip Jorgensen and Robert Sanchez, who may rotate for the no.1 shirt.

Advertisement Advertisement

Asked about Jorgensen coming in to play in the Conference League, Maresca stated:

"Filip has to do well because we need him doing well, not because he has to put pressure on Robert.

“Also, because I said after the game, usually we like to see the end part of the thing and that was a Robert mistake but the mistake started with Malo (Gusto) because we conceded a chance and then we conceded a goal.

"It is not Robert's or Malo's problem. We will make some mistakes. I don't think Filip needs to put pressure on Robert. We need him to play a good game because the team needs that."