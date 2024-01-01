Maresca says Conference League is perfect for Chelsea rotation

Tribal Football
Maresca says Conference League is perfect for his squads rotation
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was asked if the Conference League is beneficial to his side. 

Maresca is tasked with keeping a large group of players happy at the club. 

When asked if the extra games help, he stated: "We try to share minutes with all of them.  

“In this moment, it probably looks like we have players that are playing in the Premier League and players that are playing in the cups, Conference (League), Carabao (Cup) or FA Cup. 

"But it is not like this, it is just because in this moment it is like this but in general, it will not be like this.  

“We try to give them the opportunity. Last week against Barrow, I think they all did a very good game and hopefully tomorrow can do the same." 

