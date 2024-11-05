Maresca says Martinez's tackle was a "clear red" as Chelsea ace Palmer undergoes scan

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says that Lisandro Martinez's tackle on Cole Palmer should have been a red card as the Blues forward undergoes a scan on his knee injury.

Palmer was left with stud marks on his knee after a reckless tackle by Martinez who escaped with just a yellow card following a VAR review. Palmer will this week undergo a scan on his left knee.

Maresca spoke after the game about how Martinez should have been sent off for a "clear red" and how the refereeing decision was way off the mark.

“It’s quite clear for all of us but the referee is there to make a decision and he took a different decision,” said Maresca, who confronted the match officials after the full-time whistle.

“I said, for me, when there’s no intention to go for the ball and you go for the player, it’s a red. When there is no intention to go for the ball, and you go for the player, for the legs, there is no doubt about the decision. It’s quite clear it’s a red.”