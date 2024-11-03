Chelsea defender Colwill: Maresca style suits me

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill says manager Enzo Maresca's style suits him.

Colwill and Chelsea are preparing for today's trip to Manchester United.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defendet told chelseafc.com: "My role has changed a lot.

"I’m playing back in my natural position and the way Enzo has us set up allows me to play my best football, show off my ability and to play more passes into midfield to start attacks.

"As a team, the way we want to play is totally different. We’re not looking to attack as fast as possible, we’re making sure our attacks are calculated and we attack goal when we’ve created the right space to put us in the best place to score. Things like that can take us to the next level."

"He’s a perfectionist," Colwill adds of Maresca.

"Even though we’ve got young players in the dressing room, he doesn’t treat us like that. The standards he sets are so high and that’s what we need to hit every day.

"It doesn’t matter if it’s training or playing a match, you’ve got to be on your A game and give everything you can to him, and he gives that back. That’s why he is an amazing manager and will do amazing things in football."