Maresca says Chelsea are bloated as squad continues to increase

Maresca says Chelsea are bloated as squad continues to increase

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is getting on with his job despite a specific hurdle.

The former Leicester boss has admitted the club do have a slightly bloated squad at present.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Blues have not sold or loaned out as many fringe players as they would have wanted by now.

On his squad, he stated to reporters: "We try to do our best. Here, we had around 30 players but I think we work quite well in terms of managing the situation.

“We will try to do the same when we're back there (in England)."

Asked if he would like it to be smaller, he added: "At this moment, the players that are here, it's okay.

“We are going to have Cole (Palmer) and Marc (Cucurella) there (at Cobham). It's just two more players. The rest, I think are doing something apart."