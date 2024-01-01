Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal ponder meeting buyout clause for Napoli star Osimhen
Man Utd to face team of free agents at Carrington
Bayern Munich sign rival defender in HUGE Man Utd development
Man Utd reach total agreement with former Arsenal striker

Maresca says Chelsea are bloated as squad continues to increase

Maresca says Chelsea are bloated as squad continues to increase
Maresca says Chelsea are bloated as squad continues to increase
Maresca says Chelsea are bloated as squad continues to increaseAction Plus
Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca is getting on with his job despite a specific hurdle. 

The former Leicester boss has admitted the club do have a slightly bloated squad at present. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Blues have not sold or loaned out as many fringe players as they would have wanted by now. 

On his squad, he stated to reporters: "We try to do our best. Here, we had around 30 players but I think we work quite well in terms of managing the situation.  

“We will try to do the same when we're back there (in England)." 

Asked if he would like it to be smaller, he added: "At this moment, the players that are here, it's okay.  

“We are going to have Cole (Palmer) and Marc (Cucurella) there (at Cobham). It's just two more players. The rest, I think are doing something apart." 

Mentions
Maresca EnzoPalmer ColeCucurella Marcter Stegen Marc-AndreChelseaLeicesterPremier League
Related Articles
Palmer welcomes Maresca to Chelsea
Chelsea fullback Cucureall welcomes Maresca appointment
Man City boss Guardiola: Why I'm sure Maresca will be successful