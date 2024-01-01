Palmer welcomes Maresca to Chelsea

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has welcomed new manager Enzo Maresca.

Palmer knows the former Leicester City manager from their time together at Manchester City's academy.

"I had Enzo at City Under-21s for a season and then he went to Parma and then when I went up with Pep (Guardiola) he came back as Pep’s assistant," he said.

"He’s a good coach, a really good coach. I think tactically he knows what he is doing. He’s a good coach and he will improve a lot of the players.

"Enzo was the one who put me at right-wing. So from the 18s I was playing 10 and when I went to the 23s Enzo played me on the right. That was my first full season on the right."