Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea fullback Cucureall welcomes Maresca appointment

Chelsea fullback Cucureall welcomes Maresca appointment
Chelsea fullback Cucureall welcomes Maresca appointment
Chelsea fullback Cucureall welcomes Maresca appointmentTribalfootball
Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is happy at the club’s appointment of Enzo Maresca.

Cucurella was a first team regular under Mauricio Pochettino by the end of last season.

Advertisement
Advertisement

As he enjoys himself with Spain at Euro 2024, the defender hopes he can continue that form under ex-Leicester City boss Maresca.

"We don't speak yet, but I think we are happy with this coach," he said to reporters after Spain beat Italy at Euro 2024.

I think we are now focussed here and then I think I need some holidays and then we try to work with Enzo. 

“I think he's a really good coach, he did a great job in Leicester, so yeah, we have a lot of energy and hopefully we have a good season at Chelsea.”

Mentions
Maresca EnzoCucurella MarcChelseaLeicesterPremier League
Related Articles
Leicester title winner Simpson baffled by Maresca defection
Enzo Maresca: The right choice for 'this' Chelsea dressing room?
Leicester players: Give us Maresca!