Chelsea fullback Cucureall welcomes Maresca appointment

Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella is happy at the club’s appointment of Enzo Maresca.

Cucurella was a first team regular under Mauricio Pochettino by the end of last season.

As he enjoys himself with Spain at Euro 2024, the defender hopes he can continue that form under ex-Leicester City boss Maresca.

"We don't speak yet, but I think we are happy with this coach," he said to reporters after Spain beat Italy at Euro 2024.

I think we are now focussed here and then I think I need some holidays and then we try to work with Enzo.

“I think he's a really good coach, he did a great job in Leicester, so yeah, we have a lot of energy and hopefully we have a good season at Chelsea.”