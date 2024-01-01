Tribal Football
Man City boss Guardiola: Why I'm sure Maresca will be successful
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has sung the praises of new Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca.

Maresca had a spell on Guardiola's staff at City before he left for Leicester City.

Guardiola said: "I'm really happy for himwe spent a special year together. He is an incredible and lovely person. And his family too. 

"He's done a really good, incredible job at Leicester: promotion to the Premier League and now he's in one of the top five or six teams in England. I wish him the best because he deserves it . Good people deserve the best.

"As a manager he is successful because he has the most important thing. Being a manager means believing deeply in something, but really, deeply, deeply. Whatever the results are, I  stay true to my idea. And that's why he believes in what he does. And he will be successful."

