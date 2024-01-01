Maresca pleased as Chelsea draw with Inter Milan

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with his players after their 1-1 draw in Sunday's preseason friendly against Inter Milan.

Marcus Thuram had Inter ahead before Lesley Ugochukwu found an equaliser.

"I’m very happy because I can see that the team is improving, on the ball and off the ball," said Maresca afterwards.

"Once again today we created six or seven clear chances. We just scored one but it is important to create chances and for sure we are going to score more.

"Then, apart from the goal we conceded when we did a small mistake, off the ball the team was very aggressive in recovery and closing down the ball.

"Absolutely we can see clear results from our work. Today we could see that we tried to keep the ball. Inter are special at defending, but for sure the team is already doing well.

"It’s the most important thing, for sure. With time this team is going to get better and better. We started just one month ago so I can see clearly that the team is improving."

Maresca also said: "I was very happy before the game and very happy now.

"The environment was good.

"I’ve said many times we need to create that connection between the team and the fans, because especially at home we need the fans. They can be our 12th player and hopefully we can help them to give us a boost. The environment today was very good."