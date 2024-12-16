Maresca on long injury list: Well, we're Chelsea - we have 45 players here!

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was asked about the team’s injury situation after their win over Brentford.

The Blues are now firmly in the title race, as they claimed a valuable three points with a 2-1 home success.

Advertisement Advertisement

Post-game, Maresca spoke about having seven players out injured, telling reporters: "We had Joao (Felix) and Romeo (Lavia) that can probably be available for the next one. Carney (Chukwuemeka) after Astana was ill, Chilly (Ben Chilwell) was ill. Pedro was suspended. Then we have Reece (James) and Wes (Fofana) injured. Unfortunately, yesterday after the session, Benoit (Badiashile) felt something. This is the situation. And Misha (Mudryk is ill)."

On having a strong squad, he added: "We have 24 players. I don't know about the rest of the Premier League clubs. If we have a big squad, then it means that most of the Premier League clubs have a big squad. Because we are at Chelsea, we have 45 players, every time it is a big squad.

"I've said many times, since I've started, we have worked with 24 or 25 players. If this means a big squad, then we have a big squad but I think there are more Premier League clubs with the same amount of players."

On the fans singing his name, he finished: "Very happy. As I said already last time, especially because we can see them happy. We work every day to have that kind of moment; especially at the end of the game. But it is just because of the players - the spirit they showed tonight was unbelievable. Until the end, the desire, they were hungry to get three points. This is the right way."

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play