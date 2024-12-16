Chelsea closer to striking shirt sponsorship deal

Chelsea are making progress on finding a new shirt sponsor for next season and beyond.

The Premier League giants have not been sponsored by any company for the past two seasons.However, they will soon have a name on the front of their shirt, per The Mail.

The outlet states that four or five names are in the hunt to secure a big money deal.

Chelsea believe they have played their cards right by waiting to get the best deal possible.

Now that the team is flying and in the top two of the Premier League, they may be in line for a big cash influx.

