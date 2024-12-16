Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce

Chelsea closer to striking shirt sponsorship deal

Ansser Sadiq
Chelsea closer to striking shirt sponsorship deal
Chelsea closer to striking shirt sponsorship dealAction Plus
Chelsea are making progress on finding a new shirt sponsor for next season and beyond.

The Premier League giants have not been sponsored by any company for the past two seasons.However, they will soon have a name on the front of their shirt, per The Mail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The outlet states that four or five names are in the hunt to secure a big money deal.

Chelsea believe they have played their cards right by waiting to get the best deal possible.

Now that the team is flying and in the top two of the Premier League, they may be in line for a big cash influx.

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelsea
Related Articles
Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Chelsea defeat
Chelsea boss Maresca rules out title challenge after defeating Brentford
Chelsea boss Maresca shrugs off Cucurella red after superb performance