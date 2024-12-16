Chelsea boss Maresca rules out title challenge after defeating Brentford

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was left pleased after their 2-1 win against Brentford on Sunday night.

However, the Italian insists they're not ready for a title challenge despite sitting in second place.

He said afterwards: "No matter how many games we are going to win, I think we are not ready to compete for the title. One of the reasons why is because I think teams know how to compete for titles.

"They are not going to concede the goal we conceded. We conceded the goal on 90 minutes, throw-in for us, we conceded a goal. A team that knows how to win titles, that goal they are not going to concede.

"This is one of the reasons why I continue to say we are not ready for titles, even if you don't believe me or you think that I say that for...

"I've told you many times I would love the pressure to compete for titles but we are not ready for many reasons; one of the reasons why is because we cannot concede the goal we conceded, open the game and give them the chance to take a point here."