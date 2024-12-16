Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Chelsea defeat

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was upbeat after their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Frank was pleased with how his players competed against the Blues on Sunday night.

Advertisement Advertisement

"Overall, I was happy with the performance," Frank stated.

"First half, there was a lot of good defending against a very good team; I would have liked us to keep the ball a bit more and stayed a bit higher in the pressure at times.

"Second half, I was very pleased with. I thought we really got up higher, were even better on the ball and got out of some tricky situations, we also had a bit more structure.

"I think we were unlucky not to get a point. It's a massive chance we missed with Fábio, Norgaard had a big chance, who was this close to putting it into the back of the net.

"The way we competed against a very good team was very impressive."