Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd will consider Garnacho offers
Man Utd boss Amorim dumps Rashford, Garnacho from derby squad; Mubama makes Man City bench
Barcelona coach Flick furious with ban; wary facing Leganes
Nesta insists Monza "optimistic" facing Lecce

Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Chelsea defeat

Paul Vegas
Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Chelsea defeat
Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Chelsea defeatAction Plus
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was upbeat after their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.

Frank was pleased with how his players competed against the Blues on Sunday night.

Advertisement
Advertisement

"Overall, I was happy with the performance," Frank stated.

"First half, there was a lot of good defending against a very good team; I would have liked us to keep the ball a bit more and stayed a bit higher in the pressure at times.

"Second half, I was very pleased with. I thought we really got up higher, were even better on the ball and got out of some tricky situations, we also had a bit more structure.

"I think we were unlucky not to get a point. It's a massive chance we missed with Fábio, Norgaard had a big chance, who was this close to putting it into the back of the net.

"The way we competed against a very good team was very impressive."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaBrentford
Related Articles
Chelsea boss Maresca rules out title challenge after defeating Brentford
Chelsea boss Maresca shrugs off Cucurella red after superb performance
Chelsea close gap on Liverpool after defeating Brentford