Brentford boss Frank upbeat after Chelsea defeat
Brentford boss Thomas Frank was upbeat after their 2-1 defeat at Chelsea.
Frank was pleased with how his players competed against the Blues on Sunday night.
"Overall, I was happy with the performance," Frank stated.
"First half, there was a lot of good defending against a very good team; I would have liked us to keep the ball a bit more and stayed a bit higher in the pressure at times.
"Second half, I was very pleased with. I thought we really got up higher, were even better on the ball and got out of some tricky situations, we also had a bit more structure.
"I think we were unlucky not to get a point. It's a massive chance we missed with Fábio, Norgaard had a big chance, who was this close to putting it into the back of the net.
"The way we competed against a very good team was very impressive."
