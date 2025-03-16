Maresca insists Chelsea deserved more after Arsenal defeat

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca insists they deserved more from defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

Chelsea fell 1-0 due to an early Arsenal winner struck by Mikel Merino.

Maresca said, "I think we were in the game until the end. There was not a big difference in the two games between us. Given the injuries, we fought until the end. After the international break, we can have more players back like Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke for the final sprint.

"We competed well, The game was there. They scored a set-piece, they are masters at that. It is a shame but my feeling is that we are going in the right direction.

"We controlled the game, we created some chances. In the second half we were there. Overall, I think we competed very well."

On goalkeeper Robert Sanchez, he said: "We are quite happy with both of our keepers and today Robert was good."

Chelsea remain in fourth place, despite today's setback, and Maresca added: "It is a big one for us and for all of the teams who are in there.

"When you win you are close to the target but when you lose you can see yourself as far away from the target."