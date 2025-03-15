Chelsea boss Maresca admits possession key going to Arsenal

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca feels possession will be key against Arsenal tomorrow.

Maresca says it's important they play to their principles at Emirates stadium.

Advertisement Advertisement

"The intention will be that," Maresca said. "Then if we are able or not depends a lot on the opponent.

"If we plan the game sitting back and waiting, for sure our strikers and wingers will do 20 sprints of 60/70 metres, but when you play your game in the opposite side, there is no space to do that sprint.

"So our plan is to control the game but they will try to press high, be aggressive, and we will probably have more space to attack in behind."

Both teams will be short of attacking options due to injury problems for their strikers and Maresca also said: "They are trying to find solutions and we are trying to find solutions. Pedro (Neto) since we started (using him in that role) is doing very well and we will see on Sunday if we use Pedro there or change something. We will see.

"As I said, all clubs during the season will have injuries so you need adapt, be flexible and find solutions."