Chelsea boss Maresca explains Palmer absence for Arsenal clash

Paul Vegas
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits Cole Palmer faces a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The midfielder is out of today's derby against Arsenal due to injury.

"He had, or as we know, last week some problems (with illness). And unfortunately yesterday he had a very small problem,” Maresca said. “We think, after the international break, he will be back with us.

“He had an injury yesterday during the session. It was a very light session. That’s why we think it is nothing important. But we wait and the feeling is he will be back after the next international break.”

Palmer had started all 28 of Chelsea's previous Premier League games this season.

