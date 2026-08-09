Maresca hints at preseason frustration on Semenyo and Savinho's end product

Manchester City wrapped up their preseason tour of Asia with a 3-1 win over Atletico Madrid in Seoul.

Enzo Maresca's team now head back to the UK for what the Italian coach called the 'real business' of preparing for Arsenal in the FA Community Shield on August 16th followed swiftly by the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

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Following the win over Atleti, Maresca confirmed there's no fresh update on Rodri's link to Barcelona, by stating he expects the Spain star to report for training and medical tests on Friday August 14th.

Two goals from Omar Marmoush just before the hour tipped the balance in City's favour in South Korea, with the Egyptian set up on both occasions by Antoine Semenyo, who started on the left flank with Savinho on the right.

Rising star Divin Mubama came on to assist Rayan Ait-Nouri for City's third of the game - to add to two preseason goals for the 21-year-old - with Semenyo now on four preseason assists.

However, Maresca offered a mixed post-match assessment of his wide players, with Savinho still tipped to join Tottenham before the end of the month.

"I think wingers can play well, but end product is always the most important thing.

"The first half was a bit unfair - we created four, five chances. But the difference was inside the box. We didn't score and that was the big difference.

"We cannot create the amount of chance we did and not finish with a goal. But, Haaland coming back will help with that."