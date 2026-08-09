Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Alan Smith rules out Chelsea and Man Utd from title race: It's between Arsenal and...

Carrick urges Man Utd fans to stay positive after Milan loss

Rafael Leao rips into false rumours surrounding Ruben Amorim: Because you lying!

Alonso emotional after first Chelsea game at Stamford Bridge

Most read on Flashscore News

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Fernandez booed as Chelsea overcome Real Sociedad in friendly, Joao Pedro bags brace

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa closing in on Suzuki as Juventus push for Martinez

Troy Parrott deal called off between West Ham and AZ, Hammers pivot to Piroe

Maresca confirms Rodri's return date at Man City

Manchester City star Rodri.
Manchester City star Rodri.Profimedia

Rodri will link back up with Manchester City next week as his transfer exit saga to Barcelona rolls on.

Spain's captain has opted against signing a contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium with his current deal now into its final year.

Advertisement
Advertisement

After rejecting a move to Real Madrid at the start of the month, Rodri has set out his stance of wanting to join LaLiga champions Barcelona, despite City's determination to keep him.

City's hierarchy would prefer a sale to avoid a free transfer in 2027, but Barcelona's initial €50M bid has been rejected, as the Premier League giants value him closer to €70M - despite his contract status.

The 30-year-old is still away following his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break and a minor back operation means he's unlikely to be fully fit until September.

However, as the speculation continues to roll on, Enzo Maresca confirmed after City's 3-1 preseason win over Atletico Madrid that he expects his No.16 back at their training base on Friday August 14th.

Talks with all parties will then proceed, before City make contact with Barcelona over an update, but Rodri is certain to miss their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 23rd.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriEnzo MarescaManchester CityBarcelonaLaLigaFootball transfers

Related Articles

Enzo Maresca wants English captain at Man City as Rodri nears exit

Barcelona prepare improved Rodri bid as Man City talks continue

Rodri rejects Man City's final contract offer as Barcelona exit talks start