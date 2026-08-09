Maresca confirms Rodri's return date at Man City

Rodri will link back up with Manchester City next week as his transfer exit saga to Barcelona rolls on.

Spain's captain has opted against signing a contract renewal at the Etihad Stadium with his current deal now into its final year.

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After rejecting a move to Real Madrid at the start of the month, Rodri has set out his stance of wanting to join LaLiga champions Barcelona, despite City's determination to keep him.

City's hierarchy would prefer a sale to avoid a free transfer in 2027, but Barcelona's initial €50M bid has been rejected, as the Premier League giants value him closer to €70M - despite his contract status.

The 30-year-old is still away following his post 2026 FIFA World Cup break and a minor back operation means he's unlikely to be fully fit until September.

However, as the speculation continues to roll on, Enzo Maresca confirmed after City's 3-1 preseason win over Atletico Madrid that he expects his No.16 back at their training base on Friday August 14th.

Talks with all parties will then proceed, before City make contact with Barcelona over an update, but Rodri is certain to miss their Premier League opener against Bournemouth on August 23rd.