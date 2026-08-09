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Enzo Maresca wants English captain at Man City as Rodri nears exit

Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca.
Manchester City manager Enzo Maresca.Profimedia

Manchester City boss Enzo Maresca has made decision on his captain for the 2026/27 season as Rodri nears an exit.

Rodri has opted against a transfer to Real Madrid in favour of joining El Clasico rivals Barcelona as he heads into the final year of his contract in Manchester.

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The 30-year-old wants a return to Spain and Barca are rumoured to be preparing an improved transfer offer of close to £60M to try and break the deadlock.

That leaves Maresca with several decisions to make, including who to name as club captain, after Rodri was widely tipped to replace the departed Bernardo Silva.

As per multiple reports, Maresca is planning to end Pep Guardiola's intermittent tradition of allowing payers to vote on who should be captain as the Italian takes control of the squad's leadership group.

With Silva gone, and Rodri seemingly on his way out, Ruben Dias and Erling Haaland are the two remaining members of the 2025/26 group - but Maresca is rumoured to prefer an England international to take the armband - which could be Phil Foden or Marc Guehi.

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RodriEnzo MarescaManchester CityPremier LeagueFootball transfers

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