Chelsea defender Fofana happy with victory at former club Leicester

Chelsea defender Fofana happy with victory at former club Leicester
Chelsea defender Fofana happy with victory at former club Leicester
Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana says they can be happy with today's 2-1 win at Leicester City.

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez had Chelsea 2-0 ahead before Jordan Ayew scored a penalty in injury-time.

Fofana later said: "After the international break it is a bit harder.

"Some players only came back yesterday. We played well and we won the game which is the most important thing. The job is done. We have the three points.

"We like this pressure, we play for this and to finish at the top. We try to win every game to stay high.

"It felt great to come back here, two incredible years here."

