Tribal Football
Most Read
Valladolid coach Pezzolano: Getafe very tough team
Man Utd boss Amorim: Give me two years to prove myself
Chelsea boss Maresca: I have no idea how Leicester fans will react
Neymar snaps at Man City midfielder Rodri after Vini Jr dig

Leicester boss Cooper furious with match officials after Chelsea defeat

Paul Vegas
Leicester boss Cooper furious with match officials after Chelsea defeat
Leicester boss Cooper furious with match officials after Chelsea defeatAction Plus
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper was left frustrated after their 2-1 home defeat to Chelsea.

The Foxes were 2-0 down through Chelsea goals from Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez before Jordan Ayew converted an injury-time penalty for the hosts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cooper later said: "We’ve had some terrible luck with this referee. That’s continued today. There’s also the game to talk about. Tough first half in terms of Chelsea territory and dominance with the ball. We gave away a poor goal. It should have been 0-0. We had two good chances ourselves in the first half.

"Defensively we were generally OK. We need to be showing good courage and belief. If we do that we can create chances and be a threat. We’ll always be disappointed with the goals we conceded.

"The big moment is the first penalty (not given), it’s clear what happened there. The second one was offside and you see how onside he was. That was the story of the officials’ game.

"You can (speak to them) after 30 minutes. I’m not sure if I will or won’t."

Mentions
Premier LeagueChelseaLeicester
Related Articles
Chelsea defender Fofana happy with victory at former club Leicester
Leicester boss Cooper happy taking advantage of international break
Leicester fullback Justin: We've shown we can compete in Premier League