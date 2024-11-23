Maresca delighted with Chelsea win at Leicester; defends Ndidi tackle on Palmer

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was pleased with their 2-1 win at Leicester City in Saturday's early kickoff.

Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez had the visitors 2-0 ahead before Leicester struck in injury-time via a Jordan Ayew penalty.

Advertisement Advertisement

Maresca later said: "Yeah. All of the games are important and today has been important to win the game. But in the same way as it has been in the past when we have won some games."

The Italian was pleased with his goalscorers.

On Jackson, he said: "For me, he is doing very well. I have said many times, since we started, he is working hard on the ball and off the ball. He is making an effort to understand the way we want to play.

"Sometimes we use him almost as a midfielder, dropping. Sometimes we use him attacking in behind. If you remember Brighton, or even today. It depends on the game-plan.

"We are very happy with the way Nico is playing on the ball but especially in the way he is playing off the ball - the way he is pressing. In this moment, we are very happy and we are sure he is going to get better game after game."

On Enzo, he also said: "Enzo did really well today. He is doing very well since we started. The same as I said many times for Joao Felix, the problem is it depends on the game-plan; we use different kind of players.

" The reason why he scored today was because he was inside the box and if he was outside of the box, he wouldn't have scored the goal. We are happy in the way Enzo is doing."

Maresca also played down Leicester midfielder Wilfried Ndidi's scissor challenge on Cole Palmer.

"I don't think Cole is the target. I don't think that. What I think, and I said after the Manchester United game, when there is bad intention, there has to be a different kind of punishment from the referee. I think Man United was bad intention.

"I'm not saying Wilf was bad intention because I love Wilf. Overall, when there is bad intention, I think the punishment has to be different."

He added, "Today's foul? I don't think so. I saw the clip and I don't think it is a red, to be honest."