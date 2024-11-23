Leicester boss Cooper happy taking advantage of international break

Leicester City boss Steve Cooper says they used the international break to assess their return to the Premier League.

The Foxes meet Chelsea in today's early kickoff.

“You have to use the time wisely,” explained Cooper. “It’s a less intense week in terms of preparing and recovering from games. The guys who are here, you have to train them well and give them a good programme, including physical maintenance.

“But it also allows extra time to do some reviewing and regrouping and reflecting and then planning to go forward. You do that with the wider staff. Data can have an impact now and it just gives you the headspace to go through that for when we recommence.

“There’s a lot of similarities in terms of seeing the team last year to this year but there’s some obvious differences as well. The best way to deal with it is what I’m demanding of the players every day. That’s where we’ll be, first and foremost.

“We look at the things that are going well, and the things that need improving and adapt and evolve to progress into a busy period.”