Maresca delighted with Chelsea's swoop for Neto

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with their swoop for Pedro Neto.

Chelsea closed a £54m deal for the former Wolves winger before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Inter Milan.

Maresca said: "I’m very excited, he can offer many things.

"He can play on the right side, he can play on the left side, he’s very good one-on-one. It is one more option we have because there will be many, many games in the season, so we need a big squad."

Chelsea drew on Sunday, with Lesley Ugochukwu scoring for the Blues after Inter went ahead through Marcus Thuram.