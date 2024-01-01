Maresca delighted with Chelsea's swoop for Neto

Tribal Football
Maresca delighted with Chelsea's swoop for NetoAction Plus
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca is delighted with their swoop for Pedro Neto.

Chelsea closed a £54m deal for the former Wolves winger before Sunday's 1-1 draw with Inter Milan.

Maresca said: "I’m very excited, he can offer many things.

"He can play on the right side, he can play on the left side, he’s very good one-on-one. It is one more option we have because there will be many, many games in the season, so we need a big squad."

Chelsea drew on Sunday, with Lesley Ugochukwu scoring for the Blues after Inter went ahead through Marcus Thuram.

