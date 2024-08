DONE DEAL: Chelsea complete signing of Wolves winger Neto

DONE DEAL: Chelsea complete signing of Wolves winger Neto

Chelsea have completed the signing of Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

The Portugal international moves to Chelsea for a mooted fee of £54m.

Advertisement Advertisement

Neto has signed a Blues deal to 2031 and said: "I feel really grateful to have joined this club.

"I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."

Neto leaves Wolves after making 135 appearances for the club.