Maresca delighted as Chelsea players adjust to new tactics

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has spoken about his ambitions for the rest of the season and beyond.

The Blues have experienced a mixed start to life under the Italian coach’s guidance.

Advertisement Advertisement

As they prepare to take on West Ham United at the weekend, Maresca outlined his hunger to win trophies.

“Every season, the first few months are very intense so there is not time to do many different things,” he told club media.

“The first few months have been easy in the sense that I’m going from home to the training ground and then back home. My wife and the kids are here, though, so when I am at home, I can share some time with them.”

“We are ahead of where I expected, to be honest,” he added.

“Since I have started, the players have been open-minded and they are taking in all of the information.

“Off the ball, we have already pressed in four or five different ways. On the ball, it depends on how the opposition defend because we try to find a different solution. Against Crystal Palace and in the friendly game against Inter Milan, we played in one way and then in the others we played in another way.

“We try to adapt to how the opposition defend and how they attack and prepare for the game.”