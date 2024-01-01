Chelsea winger Madueke: Maresca great with me over small details

Tribal Football
Chelsea winger Noni Madueke says manager Enzo Maresca has been good for him this season.

Madueke has earned a first call to England's senior squad after working these past few months with Maresca.

He told talkSPORT: "He is a good guy, a skilled coach and a very good tactician.

"He has helped me a lot with my game - and with the small details. 

"These are things that I probably wouldn't normally have thought of myself. I think a good coach can say 'this can help you score goals' or 'this can help you be played deep'.

"It's the little things that he helps me with." 

