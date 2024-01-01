Ben's in: Chelsea include Chilwell in Prem squad after Maresca claims

Chelsea have included Ben Chilwell in their final Premier League squad for the first-half of the season.

Blues boss Enzo Maresca had intimated earlier in the day that Chilwell would be included. And in the end, the England fullback was named as Chelsea submitted their final squad:

Chelsea 22-man squad (*Home grown): Tosin Adarabioyo*, Benoit Badiashile, Lucas Bergstrom, Marcus Bettinelli*, Moises Caicedo, Ben Chilwell*, Marc Cucurella, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall*, Axel Disasi, Joao Felix, Enzo Fernandez, Wesley Fofana, Nicolas Jackson, Reece James, Filip Jorgensen, Pedro Neto, Robert Sanchez*, Noni Madueke, Mykhailo Mudryk, Christopher Nkunku, Cole Palmer*, Jadon Sancho*.

Notable names on U21s list: Josh Acheampong, Cesare Casadei, Carney Chukwuemeka, Renato Veiga, Deivid Washington, Tyrique George, Marc Guiu, Malo Gusto, Omari Kellyman, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill, Harvey Vale.

Earlier on Friday, Maresca had stated: “We are going to sit with him and find a solution because he is the only one. He is probably going to be back with us in a training session, we will see, because right now he is not training with us.

Asked if Chilwell could rejoin the group, Maresca explained: "The reason why he is training apart is because the idea was for him to leave but because he didn't find a solution, he is probably going to start to train with us. In the moment, if we decide that, he is going to be one of the players."