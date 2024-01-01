Sterling bombed out? Why Maresca & Chelsea's treatment is so, so wrong

COMMENT: Well, someone's telling porkies... Enzo Maresca? Raheem Sterling? Hiss management team? They've all had their say this week - and things at Chelsea, as ever, don't add up...

The latest is Sterling has no shirt number. Nor does he have access to Cobham's training facilities. After being omitted from that opening home defeat to Manchester City. After his camp's irascible statement before kickoff. And after Maresca's reaction - first in the aftermath of the City setback, then ahead of their Europa Conference League playoff with Servette - Sterling's career as a Chelsea player is OVER.

His No7 shirt now belongs to effectively his replacement, Pedro Neto. His place in Maresca's training squad is now no more. Indeed, Sterling isn't even training with the kids. The England international has spent this week at home, training on his own.

But as we say, things don't add up. Maresca, for his UEFA presser, insisted he informed Sterling before the City game that he wouldn't be involved. Indeed, not only that, but that he wasn't in his new season plans.

"I spoke with Raheem, one-on-one the day before City and I explained him exactly the situation," said the Italian. "I didn’t see Raheem after the game. He is training apart as I said, but in case I sit with Raheem, I will tell him exactly the same things that I've already told him."

But hang on, according to that statement from Sterling's camp on Sunday, the winger was expecting to be in Maresca's squad.

In part, it read: "He is committed, as ever, to delivering at the highest level for Chelsea FC and the fans, who he holds in high regard, and given his inclusion in official club pre-match material this week, our expectation was that Raheem would be involved in this weekend’s fixture in some capacity."

So who's foolin' who here? Indeed, if we go back just a wee bit further, Maresca was offering no hint of what we've seen play out at Chelsea this week.

After the preseason friendly in Ohio against City, the new manager was bullish about working with Sterling: "The position of Raheem, for me, is a winger; the position he was in the first four games with us.

"I don't see him in another position. In any game, it can happen when we need to use him in a different position. For sure, he is one of our important players..."

So how do we go from that approach, to now seeing a senior player stripped of his number and told to stay away from the club? In isolation, there could be an argument that Sterling - somehow - has brought this upon himself. But at this Chelsea. This summer. Sterling is no Robinson Crusoe. We've seen the same treatment meted out to Trevoh Chalobah, Armando Broja and Conor Gallagher. The latter finally getting his move to Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, but not before Chelsea first recalled him, then banished him to train with the cast-offs... Last season's stand-in captain, no less.

Again, for this column, the Sterling treatment is just another chapter in this chaos of today's Chelsea. And Maresca is totally in the wrong. With now nine days left in the summer market, the Italian is demanding Sterling find himself a new club. On wages of £325,000-a-week. With a price-tag in the millions. And at the age of 29. Finding a club - indeed, finding the right club - for a player of Sterling's profile isn't a simple matter of clicking your fingers. Why didn't Maresca make this decision sooner? And if he did, why treat the player and his family like this by not informing him of his status until the eve of the first game of the season?

But even beyond the personal stuff, as a football decision, it's something that again makes little sense. At times last season, Sterling was rediscovering his best form under Maresca's predecessor, Mauricio Pochettino. There was even a media push for an England recall given the way he was performing.

This was no overpriced player on the decline. Sterling was getting back to his best. And those close to the player say he could sense momentum was now with him again going into the new season. Indeed, he said as much just a fortnight ago when discussing the prospect of an England recall: "Of course, I love playing for England. It is one of the best feelings you can ever have.

"I am looking forward to getting back in the England set-up, that is for sure."

Then on Maresca and Chelsea, Sterling also stated: "I do see great potential within the team. The group is young but with the players we have we have to mature really quickly, which we are.

“You can see the good football we are playing at times and we need to simplify certain things and the results will come our way to compete."

It's obvious that Sterling was all-in for the new season with Chelsea. Sunday's axing came from nowhere. There was no hint from the manager. Nor his staff. Sterling was basically poleaxed.

And from there, they took his shirt number, told him to stay away and gave him nine days to find himself a new club. Oh, and his coach chose to contradict what his management team had claimed.

Just another week of the carnival that is today's Chelsea FC...