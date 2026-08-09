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Marcus Rashford returns to Man United training ahead of 2026-27 season

Marcus Rashford returns to Man United training ahead of 2026-27 season
Marcus Rashford returns to Man United training ahead of 2026-27 seasonČTK / AP / Chris Arjoon/Icon Sportswire

Marcus Rashford has officially made his Man United return as he heads to pre-season training.

The 28-year-old’s participation in England’s 2026 World Cup campaign meant he reported to pre-season a little later than some of his Man United teammates.

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Rashford has spent the past 18-months away from his boyhood club, first joining Aston Villa on loan and then heading to Barcelona.

Barcelona had the option to buy him for a reported £26 million, but opted against it, instead signing Anthony Gordon from Newcastle.

Rashford has now arrived at Carrington and could even feature in United’s pre-season friendly against Leeds in Dublin on Wednesday (August 12).

Head coach Michael Carrick has also hinted that Rashford could be reintegrated into the squad.

"I've played with him. I played in the game he made his debut, so we have a history," he said after the 1-1 draw with PSG.

"We have a full squad next week in Dublin. We fly straight there and meet Leeds on Wednesday. We have a few days in Dublin where we have the whole squad, including Marcus, Kobbie and Lisandro."

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